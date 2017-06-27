Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig
June 27, 2017
Former CIA Analyst and Russia Expert Melvin Goodman on the CIA’s Manipulation of Intelligence

Posted on Jun 27, 2017

Melvin Goodman worked in national security for more than four decades, including 24 years at the Central Intelligence Agency where he specialized in U.S.-Russia relations. His career came to a halt when he resigned in 1990. Just a year later, Goodman blew the whistle on agency corruption, which stemmed from the highest officials.

In his new book, “Whistleblower at the CIA: An Insider’s Account of the Politics of Intelligence,” Goodman recounts his time at the CIA and explains the corruption, intimidation, and misinformation that have led to many of America’s foreign interventions. This past Sunday, Goodman joined a panel moderated by Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer. The event was streamed live onto Truthdig’s Facebook page. Watch the full discussion in the video above.

—Posted by Emma Niles

