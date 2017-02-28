Exposing the Myth of the American Dream (Video)

The election of Donald Trump cemented what many Americans have long known: The “American Dream” is a mere illusion. A new two-part documentary, “The Big Picture: The People vs America,” explores how the nation has become divided along racial lines and examines decades of discontent with corporate America.

The documentary, produced by Al Jazeera, features interviews with Truthdig contributor Chris Hedges and prison activist Elaine Brown. Watch both parts of the documentary below, and check out this interactive page for more content from the documentary.

Part 1:

Part 2:

—Posted by Emma Niles