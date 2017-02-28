Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

Truthdig Bazaar
The End of Victory Culture

The End of Victory Culture

Tom Engelhardt
$27.31
Gorky’s Tolstoy and Other Reminiscences

Gorky’s Tolstoy and Other Reminiscences

Maxim Gorky, Donald Fanger
30.00

White T-Shirt

$18
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Exposing the Myth of the American Dream (Video)

Posted on Feb 28, 2017

The election of Donald Trump cemented what many Americans have long known: The “American Dream” is a mere illusion. A new two-part documentary, “The Big Picture: The People vs America,” explores how the nation has become divided along racial lines and examines decades of discontent with corporate America.

The documentary, produced by Al Jazeera, features interviews with Truthdig contributor Chris Hedges and prison activist Elaine Brown. Watch both parts of the documentary below, and check out this interactive page for more content from the documentary.

Part 1:

Part 2:

 

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 