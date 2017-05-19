|
|
May 19, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Elizabeth Warren Challenges Steven Mnuchin Over Glass-Steagall Remarks (Video)
Posted on May 19, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren had no patience for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s confusing statements during a Senate Banking Committee hearing Thursday.
The intense exchange came as Mnuchin attempted to explain President Trump’s support of “a 21st century Glass-Steagall”—referring to a landmark piece of legislation that was essentially decimated in 1999.
“While the Glass-Steagall Act was part of a larger bill, the Banking Act of 1933, which also created the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, for about 80 years it’s been pretty clear that ‘Glass-Steagall’ refers to the firewall between commercial and investment banking,” The Intercept reports. “There are no real ‘aspects’ of the policy to pick from without that fundamental structure.”
Warren grilled Mnuchin on the Trump administration’s stance on Glass-Steagall after the treasury secretary seemed to contradict himself. Common Dreams reports:
“This is crazy,” an incredulous Warren concluded. Watch the exchange in the video above.
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation