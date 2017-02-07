Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
These Are the Last Bastions of Resistance to Donald Trump
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Trump’s Mistaken About Media Coverage, But Here’s What’s Actually Wrong With Terrorism Reporting
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
How Jeff Sessions Helped Kill Equitable School Funding in Alabama
 By Ryan Gabrielson / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Women Worldwide Will Strike Against Trump on March 8
Court Rejects Appeal on Travel Ban
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Help Block Potential Rollback of LGBT Rights
White House Warns Israel to Limit Settlements in Palestinian Territory

A/V Booth
Elizabeth Warren Slams Republicans for Trying to ‘Ram’ Betsy DeVos Down Americans’ Throats (Video)
Dissident Cartoonist Mr. Fish: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Failing to Deal With Trump

Animation
Steve Bannon’s Soul (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley
Make Art, Not War
 By Paul Von Blum
Life in the Poorest Parts of America Is Not All ‘Urban Carnage’
 By Bill Boyarsky

Truthdig Bazaar
The Lost Spy

The Lost Spy

$17.13

Armed Madhouse: From Baghdad to New Orleans-Sordid Secrets and Strange Tales of a White House Gone W

Armed Madhouse: From Baghdad to New Orleans-Sordid Secrets and Strange Tales of a White House Gone W

Greg Palast
$13.50

Jr. Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Elizabeth Warren Slams Republicans for Trying to ‘Ram’ Betsy DeVos Down Americans’ Throats (Video)

Posted on Feb 7, 2017

The Massachusetts senator took the floor ahead of a 24-hour democrat-led protest regarding Betsy DeVos’ Tuesday confirmation vote to enumerate the many reasons the Trump Administration’s pick for Secretary of Education is unfit for the position.

“Let’s face it: the Republican leadership wants DeVos,” said Sen. Warren, “and they are willing to ignore her hostility to public schools, willing to ignore her indifference to laws that protect special needs kids, willing to ignore the giant ethical cloud that hangs over her, ignore it all so that billionaire and Republican campaign contributor Betsy DeVos can be Secretary of Education.

“The American people can see what’s happening here,” she continued. Warren, who alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders and other democrats has grilled DeVos on her qualifications before, has emerged as one of her strongest critics throughout the confirmation process.

Watch the highlights of her speech in the first video, and the rest of her address below.

 

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 