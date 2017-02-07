Elizabeth Warren Slams Republicans for Trying to ‘Ram’ Betsy DeVos Down Americans’ Throats (Video)

The Massachusetts senator took the floor ahead of a 24-hour democrat-led protest regarding Betsy DeVos’ Tuesday confirmation vote to enumerate the many reasons the Trump Administration’s pick for Secretary of Education is unfit for the position.

“Let’s face it: the Republican leadership wants DeVos,” said Sen. Warren, “and they are willing to ignore her hostility to public schools, willing to ignore her indifference to laws that protect special needs kids, willing to ignore the giant ethical cloud that hangs over her, ignore it all so that billionaire and Republican campaign contributor Betsy DeVos can be Secretary of Education.

“The American people can see what’s happening here,” she continued. Warren, who alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders and other democrats has grilled DeVos on her qualifications before, has emerged as one of her strongest critics throughout the confirmation process.

Watch the highlights of her speech in the first video, and the rest of her address below.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata