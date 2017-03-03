Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Illustrator Edward Sorel on His Lifetime of Curiosity About Mary Astor

Posted on Mar 3, 2017

    American actress Mary Astor in the film Convention City. (Studio / Public Domain)

On the KCRW show “Scheer Intelligence,” Edward Sorel, author and illustrator of book and magazine covers, tells Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer about the enduring interest that led to his new book, “Mary Astor’s Purple Diary: The Great American Sex Scandal of 1936.”

   
    Mary Astor’s Purple Diary: The Great American Sex Scandal of 1936
    Purchase in the Truthdig Bazaar

The book details the life of the late actress Mary Astor and her scandalous extramarital affairs with prominent men of the time, including Broadway producer George S. Kaufman and actor John Barrymore.

Sorel and Scheer also discuss the impact Astor’s public affairs had on her movie career and the parallels between the movie business in the early 20th century and today.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

