|
|
March 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Illustrator Edward Sorel on His Lifetime of Curiosity About Mary Astor
Posted on Mar 3, 2017
On the KCRW show “Scheer Intelligence,” Edward Sorel, author and illustrator of book and magazine covers, tells Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer about the enduring interest that led to his new book, “Mary Astor’s Purple Diary: The Great American Sex Scandal of 1936.”
The book details the life of the late actress Mary Astor and her scandalous extramarital affairs with prominent men of the time, including Broadway producer George S. Kaufman and actor John Barrymore.
Sorel and Scheer also discuss the impact Astor’s public affairs had on her movie career and the parallels between the movie business in the early 20th century and today.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation