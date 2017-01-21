|
|
January 21, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Edward Snowden: ‘Faith In Elected Leaders’ Is a ‘Mistake That We Keep Repeating’
Posted on Jan 21, 2017
Whistleblower Edward Snowden recently gave a lengthy interview at an event hosted by acTVism. (Begin Snowden’s segment at the 2:58:30 mark in the video above.) “Freedom & Democracy – Global Issues in Context,” moderated by founder and senior editor of acTVism Munich Zain Raza, also featured interviews with Srecko Horvat, Paul Jay, Richard D. Wolff, Jeremy Scahill and Jürgen Todenhöfer.
Speaking via video link from Russia, Snowden began by discussing the history of intelligence agencies and what this dark history says about our government today.
“This is what they do in the dark,” Snowden states after highlighting past instances of illegal behavior at the hands of the government. “This is what happens when you’re not looking.”
He continues:
Snowden also talks about Chelsea Manning, weaknesses in mainstream media, mass surveillance and the new U.S. president, Donald Trump.
“I think the focus on Trump is a mistake,” he argues. “Faith in elected leaders to fix our problems is the mistake that we keep repeating.”
“When president Obama was elected to the White House, he said all the right things,” Snowden continues. “If we’re hoping for a champion, if we’re waiting for a hero, we’ll be waiting forever.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation