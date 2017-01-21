Edward Snowden: ‘Faith In Elected Leaders’ Is a ‘Mistake That We Keep Repeating’

Whistleblower Edward Snowden recently gave a lengthy interview at an event hosted by acTVism. (Begin Snowden’s segment at the 2:58:30 mark in the video above.) “Freedom & Democracy – Global Issues in Context,” moderated by founder and senior editor of acTVism Munich Zain Raza, also featured interviews with Srecko Horvat, Paul Jay, Richard D. Wolff, Jeremy Scahill and Jürgen Todenhöfer.

Speaking via video link from Russia, Snowden began by discussing the history of intelligence agencies and what this dark history says about our government today.

“This is what they do in the dark,” Snowden states after highlighting past instances of illegal behavior at the hands of the government. “This is what happens when you’re not looking.”

He continues:

The government [is] not actually concerned with saving lives, protecting programs, ensuring that human sources or the efficacy of our security apparatus continues unimpeded. What they’re looking for are easy arguments. Things that sound persuasive at first glance.

Snowden also talks about Chelsea Manning, weaknesses in mainstream media, mass surveillance and the new U.S. president, Donald Trump.

“I think the focus on Trump is a mistake,” he argues. “Faith in elected leaders to fix our problems is the mistake that we keep repeating.”

“When president Obama was elected to the White House, he said all the right things,” Snowden continues. “If we’re hoping for a champion, if we’re waiting for a hero, we’ll be waiting forever.”

—Posted by Emma Niles