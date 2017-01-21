Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 21, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
What Are the Dakota Access Pipeline Builders Trying to Keep Secret?
 By Four Arrows
Kabul in 1979 and 2016: A Mother and Daughter Reflect
 By Sparghai Basir Aryan / Sahar Speaks
The Inauguration of White Supremacy
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Obama Expands Ability of National Security Agency to Share Data
Putin Says Obama Is Trying to ‘Undermine the Legitimacy’ of a Trump Administration
Supreme Court Ruling in Bill Clinton Sexual Misconduct Case Could Spell Trouble for Trump
Military Contractor Erik Prince Is a Shadow in Trump’s Administration

A/V Booth
‘Informed Rant’: Trump’s Cabinet, Chelsea Manning’s Commutation and Poverty
Edward Snowden: ‘Faith In Elected Leaders’ Is a ‘Mistake That We Keep Repeating’

Animation
Trump Has a Dream, Too (Video)

Arts & Culture
Born to Run
 By Allen Barra
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish

Truthdig Bazaar
Sacred Places, Civic Purposes: Should Government Help Faith-Based Charity?

Sacred Places, Civic Purposes: Should Government Help Faith-Based Charity?

E.J. Dionne
$22.95

Sahel: The End of the Road

By Orville Schell (Afterword), Sebastiao Salgado (Foreword)
$45.00

Baseball Cap

$17
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Edward Snowden: ‘Faith In Elected Leaders’ Is a ‘Mistake That We Keep Repeating’

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

Whistleblower Edward Snowden recently gave a lengthy interview at an event hosted by acTVism. (Begin Snowden’s segment at the 2:58:30 mark in the video above.) “Freedom & Democracy – Global Issues in Context,” moderated by founder and senior editor of acTVism Munich Zain Raza, also featured interviews with Srecko Horvat, Paul Jay, Richard D. Wolff, Jeremy Scahill and Jürgen Todenhöfer.

Speaking via video link from Russia, Snowden began by discussing the history of intelligence agencies and what this dark history says about our government today.

“This is what they do in the dark,” Snowden states after highlighting past instances of illegal behavior at the hands of the government. “This is what happens when you’re not looking.”

He continues:

The government [is] not actually concerned with saving lives, protecting programs, ensuring that human sources or the efficacy of our security apparatus continues unimpeded. What they’re looking for are easy arguments. Things that sound persuasive at first glance.

Snowden also talks about Chelsea Manning, weaknesses in mainstream media, mass surveillance and the new U.S. president, Donald Trump.

“I think the focus on Trump is a mistake,” he argues. “Faith in elected leaders to fix our problems is the mistake that we keep repeating.”

“When president Obama was elected to the White House, he said all the right things,” Snowden continues. “If we’re hoping for a champion, if we’re waiting for a hero, we’ll be waiting forever.”

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 