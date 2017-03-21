Top Leaderboard, Site wide
March 21, 2017
Economist Richard Wolff on Why All Debts Should Be Periodically Forgiven (Video)

Posted on Mar 21, 2017

In response to a question posed by the nonprofit media portal acTVism regarding the current lending system, University of Massachusetts professor emeritus of economics Richard Wolff delves an explanation of the historical roots of credit that may surprise many viewers. Particularly interesting is the concept of “jubilee,” a term mentioned in the Bible, which requires debts to be periodically erased in order to check creditors’ power and keep communities from being torn apart.

To see other clips from this acTVism interview, click here and here.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

