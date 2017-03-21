Economist Richard Wolff on Why All Debts Should Be Periodically Forgiven (Video)

In response to a question posed by the nonprofit media portal acTVism regarding the current lending system, University of Massachusetts professor emeritus of economics Richard Wolff delves an explanation of the historical roots of credit that may surprise many viewers. Particularly interesting is the concept of “jubilee,” a term mentioned in the Bible, which requires debts to be periodically erased in order to check creditors’ power and keep communities from being torn apart.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata