Economist Richard Wolff on Whether Bernie Sanders Should Stay in the Democratic Party (Video)
Posted on Jun 14, 2017
Richard Wolff, prominent Marxist economist and thinker, talks about whether the best place for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to continue his work is as a left-wing voice among Democrats or off on his own.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
