June 1, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Economist Richard Wolff Compares Jeremy Corbyn to Bernie Sanders (Video)
Posted on Jun 1, 2017
In a discussion about the political turmoil roiling the European Union, Richard Wolff talks about Europe’s left and the United Kingdom’s Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn. According to the renowned Marxian economist, the left has a better chance than the right “to show a way out” of the current troubles.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
