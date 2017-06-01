Economist Richard Wolff Compares Jeremy Corbyn to Bernie Sanders (Video)

In a discussion about the political turmoil roiling the European Union, Richard Wolff talks about Europe’s left and the United Kingdom’s Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn. According to the renowned Marxian economist, the left has a better chance than the right “to show a way out” of the current troubles. — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide

