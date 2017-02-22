Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Socialism? Capitalism? Economist Richard Wolff Explains It All.

Posted on Feb 22, 2017

In an interview with University of Massachusetts Professor of Economics Emeritus Richard D. Wolff, Actvism gets answers to the following questions about capitalism and socialism.

• What are capitalism and socialism?
• What differentiates capitalism from socialism?
• Has either system ever existed in a pure form?
• Was capitalism actually overcome by socialism when the state took over private ownership?
• What changes are required in society to truly implement socialism?

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

