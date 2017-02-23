|
February 23, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Professor Michael Hudson Explains the Fake Economics of Donald Trump
Posted on Feb 23, 2017
In the second half of this episode of the Keiser Report, economics professor Michael Hudson, author of “J Is for Junk Economics,” talks about the fake economy, the abandoned Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and Donald Trump’s first hundred hours.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
