Professor Michael Hudson Explains the Fake Economics of Donald Trump

In the second half of this episode of the Keiser Report, economics professor Michael Hudson, author of “J Is for Junk Economics,” talks about the fake economy, the abandoned Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and Donald Trump’s first hundred hours. —Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly Advertisement Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation Load Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.