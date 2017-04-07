Does the U.S. Attack Against Syria Violate International Law? (Video)

President Trump shocked the world by ordering a cruise-missile attack on Syria. (Democracy Now!)

The United States attacked a Syrian airfield with 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles Thursday without congressional approval. President Donald Trump ordered the military action—the first by the U.S. against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces since the Syrian war began more than six years ago. The action was in retaliation for this week’s chemical weapons attack against civilians in Syria that reportedly killed 86 people, including at least 30 children. Syria denied carrying out the attack and condemned the use of chemical weapons.

Democracy Now! discussed the U.S. attack with Lina Sergie Attar, a Syrian-American writer from Aleppo; Alia Malek, journalist and former human rights lawyer; and Phyllis Bennis, a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies.

While Attar was “very happy that there is one less airfield” in Syria, Bennis called the missile strikes “an act of war” and argued that “all sides in Syria have violated international law.”

“The hypocrisy of it from the vantage point of the Trump administration is staggering,” Bennis said.

—Posted by Eric Ortiz