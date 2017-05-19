|
May 19, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Director Laura Poitras: Julian Assange Is an ‘Equal-Opportunity’ Leaker (Audio)
Posted on May 19, 2017
The subject matter of Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras’ new film “Risk” could not be more timely: controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
“I absolutely defend what WikiLeaks published,” Poitras tells Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer in this week’s episode of “Scheer Intelligence” on KCRW. “It’s crucial journalism.”
Poitras, director of “The Oath” and “Citizenfour,” and Scheer discuss Assange’s role as a publisher and the effect WikiLeaks had on the 2016 presidential election. Their conversation comes just as Assange is back in the headlines: Early Friday, news broke that Sweden has dropped rape charges against the leaker.
Scheer notes that many Americans blame Assange for Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election, to which Poitras responds:
The two go on to discuss U.S. relations with Russia and media “red-baiting,” and the evolution of honest documentary filmmaking. “These are disturbing times,” Poitras tells Scheer.
The interview concludes with a discussion about whistleblowers like Chelsea Manning, who was freed this week after serving seven years of a 35-year prison term.
“You asked at the beginning of this interview, ‘Why aren’t there more whistleblowers?’ ” Poitras says to Scheer. “I’m not sure that that’s the right question, because the price that Chelsea Manning has paid, or that Edward Snowden has paid, is so enormous. I think that the real question is, ‘Why aren’t our elected officials informing the public?’ in terms of what this country is doing, and ‘Why aren’t people who commit acts of violence in other countries held accountable?’ ”
Listen to the full conversation below, and listen to past editions of “Scheer Intelligence” here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
