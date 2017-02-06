Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Make America Ungovernable
 By Chris Hedges
A Plot to Control American Universities?
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Yes, Mr. Trump, You Bear Blame for Cultivating White Supremacists
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Court Rejects Appeal on Travel Ban
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Help Block Potential Rollback of LGBT Rights
White House Warns Israel to Limit Settlements in Palestinian Territory
Democrats Jump the Gun in Accusing Trump Administration of Easing Russian Sanctions

A/V Booth
Democrats Really Have No Idea What Resistance Looks Like (Video)
Politics at the Super Bowl: Commercials Play on Immigration Theme, Lady Gaga Plays It Low-Key

Animation
Steve Bannon’s Soul (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley
Make Art, Not War
 By Paul Von Blum
Life in the Poorest Parts of America Is Not All ‘Urban Carnage’
 By Bill Boyarsky

Truthdig Bazaar
Alger Hiss and the Battle for History

Alger Hiss and the Battle for History

By Susan Jacoby
$16.32
Shi’ism and Social Protest

Shi’ism and Social Protest

by Juan Cole and Nikki Keddie
$30.60


Hooded Sweatshirt

$40
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Democrats Really Have No Idea What Resistance Looks Like (Video)

Posted on Feb 6, 2017

For all their criticism of Donald Trump, 14 democrats have voted for every single one of the president’s swamp-dwelling cabinet appointees, and they still don’t have a cohesive strategy. Jimmy Dore did not mince his words or conceal his anger towards the Democratic Party in his latest segment of “Aggressive Progressives” as he furiously points out that even former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine has been voting in favor of all of Trump’s appointments.

“This is the resistance!” Dore tells his co-commentator Steve Oh. “But somehow you and I and Jill Stein are the problem.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

 

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 