Democrats Really Have No Idea What Resistance Looks Like (Video)
Posted on Feb 6, 2017
For all their criticism of Donald Trump, 14 democrats have voted for every single one of the president’s swamp-dwelling cabinet appointees, and they still don’t have a cohesive strategy. Jimmy Dore did not mince his words or conceal his anger towards the Democratic Party in his latest segment of “Aggressive Progressives” as he furiously points out that even former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine has been voting in favor of all of Trump’s appointments.
“This is the resistance!” Dore tells his co-commentator Steve Oh. “But somehow you and I and Jill Stein are the problem.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
