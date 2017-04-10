|
Retired Col. Lawrence Wilkerson on Syria: We Made It a Tonkin Gulf and Iraq WMD (Video)
Posted on Apr 10, 2017
Retired Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to then-national security adviser Colin Powell, does not believe the official U.S. government narrative on Syria. During an interview on The Real News Network (TRNN) with TRNN CEO and senior editor Paul Jay on Friday, Wilkerson said that the Syrian government may not be responsible for last week’s chemical attack and thinks that Donald Trump’s response was a violation of international law.
READ: The Pandora’s Box of War
READ: Donald Trump’s ‘Wag the Dog’ Moment in Syria
Another retired colonel, W. Patrick Lang, who served in the Defense Intelligence Agency, agrees with Wilkerson’s assessment. In a column titled “Donald Trump Is an International Law Breaker” on Lang’s site, Sic Semper Tyrannis (a Latin phrase meaning “Thus Always to Tyrants”), he wrote:
Watch the full interview with Wilkerson below.
For more from Wilkerson, click here.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
