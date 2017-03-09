Top Leaderboard, Site wide
March 9, 2017
In City Council Speech, Dave Chappelle Highlights Need for Local Political Participation (Video)

Posted on Mar 9, 2017

After an incident involving police brutality stunned Yellow Springs, Ohio, where Dave Chappelle resides with his family, the comedian gave an inspiring speech at his local city council. The topic up for discussion was who would replace the head of police who resigned after mishandling what the comedian called a “gaffe” on New Year’s Eve when police cleared the town’s celebrations using excessive force and ended up pinning down a young black resident. Watch Chappelle explain how, through participation in his beloved community, Yellow Springs can work towards making its “corner of the world” outstanding, just as others across the country and globe can.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

 

