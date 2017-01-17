Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 17, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Civil Rights Advocates Concerned That Betsy DeVos Will Not Stand Up for All Children
 By Lauren McCauley / Common Dreams
Manning and the Gangster State
 By Chris Hedges
Part 7: What It Means to Be a Freed Felon
 By Ronald W. Pierce

Ear to the Ground
Breaking: President Obama Commutes Most of Chelsea Manning’s Sentence
Glenn Greenwald: It’s Toxic to Demonize Corbyn as Russia ‘Collaborator’ for Opposing Belligerence
Inheritors of MLK’s Legacy Are Drawn to the Revolutionary King
Oxfam Finds Eight Men’s Wealth Equals That of Half the World’s People

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges on How the ‘Deep State’ Will Influence the Trump Presidency
How Billionaire Robert Mercer Used His ‘Political Infrastructure’ to Help Trump’s Campaign

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson

Truthdig Bazaar

Hallucinations

By Oliver Sacks
$26.95
Orientalism

Orientalism

By Edward W. Said

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Chris Hedges on How the ‘Deep State’ Will Influence the Trump Presidency

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

In a new episode of his RT show “Redacted Tonight,” host Lee Camp sits down with Truthdig contributor Chris Hedges to discuss the “collapse of the mainstream media and the continued rise of [the] deep state.”

The two examine recent headlines over alleged Russian hacks during the 2016 election. Hedges condemns the mainstream media for “hyperventilating” over the alleged hacks, adding that the media fervor about Russia has “insidious” roots.

“It’s about shutting down the voices of the dissidents,” Hedges says. He explains that America always needs an enemy and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “easier to demonize” than someone like FBI Director James Comey, who was initially seen as the enemy when Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election.

Hedges notes that there are also economic factors at play. The “war machine,” he says, needs to “demonize Russia” because it “is earning billions of dollars in Eastern Europe with the expansion of NATO.”

Camp asks how Donald Trump, who presented himself as a political outsider, will handle these economic and political forces when he becomes president. Hedges responds:

I’m not sure Trump has any fixed beliefs. And it’s clear that the deep state—the security and surveillance apparatus, the war machine—all sectors of the deep state, Democrat and Republican, are going to put the screws on him to ratchet up or continue this aggressive posture towards Russia. Partly because there are large sections of the U.S. economy, i.e., the defense industry, for whom this is a huge profit-making venture.

The two also discuss how dissidents will be handled by the Trump administration and whether American society has anything to hope for.

Watch the full video below.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt, By Chris Hedges, Truthdig Columnist and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today Also Available! Truthdig Exclusive DVD of Chris Hedges' Wages of Rebellion Lecture The World As It Is: Dispatches on the Myth of Human Progress: A collection of Truthdig Columns, by Chris Hedges -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today

Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 