Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 9, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Three Big Reasons Republicans Can’t Replace Obamacare
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
The Real Purpose of the U.S. Government’s Report on Alleged Hacking by Russia
 By Chris Hedges
When Fear Comes
 By Chris Hedges

Ear to the Ground
Many of the IP Addresses the U.S. Put on Its Russian Cyber-Attacker List Can Be Used by Anyone
Democrats Gear Up for Fight Against Future GOP Health Care Proposals
Amid Public Backlash, House Republicans Abandon Plan to Gut Ethics Office
As 2017 Begins, the Right Is Emboldened but Not Ascendant

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges Talks With Michael Gecan About How to Build Organizations to Empower Ordinary Citizens
Michelle Obama Holds Back Tears in Final White House Speech

Animation
De-Obamafication (Video)

Arts & Culture
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson
The Burn Pits
 By H. Patricia Hynes
Why Big Organizing Works
 By Becky Bond and Zack Exley / Chelsea Green Publishing

Truthdig Bazaar
Hollywood

Hollywood

By Gore Vidal
$16.95
Groucho Marx: The Comedy of Existence

Groucho Marx: The Comedy of Existence

$25.00

Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Chris Hedges Talks With Michael Gecan About How to Build Organizations to Empower Ordinary Citizens

Posted on Jan 9, 2017

When asked why he told poor Brooklyn communities in 1980 to raise a quarter of a million dollars without government aid, community organizer Michael Gecan responds, “Because power is organized people and organized money.” The author of “Going Public: An Organizer’s Guide to Citizen Action” goes on to tell Chris Hedges that “most activists stress organized people and forget organized money ... we stress both,” in the latest episode of “On Contact”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt, By Chris Hedges, Truthdig Columnist and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today Also Available! Truthdig Exclusive DVD of Chris Hedges' Wages of Rebellion Lecture The World As It Is: Dispatches on the Myth of Human Progress: A collection of Truthdig Columns, by Chris Hedges -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today

Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Bedrock Support Gifting: Give the gift of becoming a Bedrock Supporter. The recipient of your choice will receive a year of exciting Bedrock Supporter benefits, and you will be investing in the future of Truthdig.
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 
x
 
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines

Freedom of the press is under attack. Now more than ever, we need independent and uncompromising journalism.

That’s what we do at Truthdig.

Please support us so we can keep digging for the truth at this crucial moment for democracy.

Support Truthdig Today

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 