Chris Hedges Talks With Michael Gecan About How to Build Organizations to Empower Ordinary Citizens
Posted on Jan 9, 2017
When asked why he told poor Brooklyn communities in 1980 to raise a quarter of a million dollars without government aid, community organizer Michael Gecan responds, “Because power is organized people and organized money.” The author of “Going Public: An Organizer’s Guide to Citizen Action” goes on to tell Chris Hedges that “most activists stress organized people and forget organized money ... we stress both,” in the latest episode of “On Contact”
