June 9, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Chris Hedges on How to Create Effective Resistance to Fascism (Video)

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Over five months into the Donald Trump’s presidency, millions of Americans are still seeking ways to resist what Chris Hedges labels “despotic forces.” In a recent speech given in Portland, Ore., the Truthdig columnist and author expanded upon ways to effectively oppose the Trump administration.

Hedges touches on the history of domestic terrorism in thriving democracies, and also examines the horrors of the American prison system.

“Our system of mass incarceration is not, as some critics charge, ‘broken,’” Hedges tells the crowd. “It works exactly the way it is designed to work.”

However, Hedges also turns his attention to the future of democracy and the resistance movement against President Trump.

“This will require us, as Ralph Nader has long said, to show up,” Hedges states. “We have to, as Max Weber advised, make politics a vocation, and resistance will begin locally as we transform our neighborhoods and our communities.”

He concludes the speech by drawing on his own experience and historical precedents of opposition to fascist regimes.

“The steady drumbeat of rebellion exposes the dead hand of authority and the rot of the state,” Hedges declares. “No act of rebellion, however futile it appears in the moment, is wasted.”

Watch the full speech in the video above.

—Posted by Emma Niles

A Kickstarter Campaign Worthy of Your Donation

Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges, a longtime teacher in prisons, is working with 28 of his students to stage a play the incarcerated men collectively created. “CAGED” was born in a New Jersey prison during a course taught by Hedges and was the subject of a 2013 column he wrote for Truthdig.

The play centers on the horrors of mass incarceration and how the prisoners’ lives in impoverished urban communities put them on paths that ended in the grim cells of the United States’ prison-industrial complex.

Now the Pulitzer-winning journalist and the students are engaged in a special project to stage the play for the first time and to produce a book about the endeavor. (One of the 28 is now a free man and a key force in the effort.)

The project—co-sponsored by Truthdig and Passage Theatre, the Trenton, N.J., site of the proposed premiere—is funded primarily by a Kickstarter campaign that runs through the end of June. Your support is essential. Go to Kickstarter now to help put this extraordinary stage work before the American public. “CAGED” should be let out of prison.

