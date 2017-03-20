Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Chris Hedges and Stephen Kinzer Explore the Birth of American Empire (Video)

Posted on Mar 20, 2017

One of the most important and underreported stories in American history may be the decision of the United States to expand its power beyond North America. In a new episode of “On Contact,” Chris Hedges discusses the rise of American imperialism with Stephen Kinzer, author of “The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain, and the Birth of American Empire.”

—Posted by Eric Ortiz

