Chris Hedges and Stephen Kinzer Explore the Birth of American Empire (Video) One of the most important and underreported stories in American history may be the decision of the United States to expand its power beyond North America. In a new episode of “On Contact,” Chris Hedges discusses the rise of American imperialism with Stephen Kinzer, author of “The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain, and the Birth of American Empire.” —Posted by Eric Ortiz Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy. Join the conversation Load Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Right Top, Site wide - Care2 Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics Right Skyscraper, Site Wide Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide