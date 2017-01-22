Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 22, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Chris Hedges Talks About Building Movements and Coalitions at the Women’s March on Washington

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

Truthdig correspondent Donald Kaufman met up with columnist Chris Hedges on Saturday at the Women’s March on Washington and discussed the significance of the event and the challenge of creating meaningful dialogue between supporters and opponents of President Trump.

Drawing in part on his experience as a journalist covering resistance movements abroad, Hedges also commented more generally on the nature and birth of nonviolent revolutions and how they can sometimes begin with relatively little in the way of specific agendas.

Hedges made that point in response to Kaufman’s criticism that the march could have had a more identifiable goal. Watch their exchange in full below:

—Posted by Donald Kaufman

