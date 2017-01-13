Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 13, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Plan an Inaugurexit That’s Just Right for You
 By Chris Storm
Part 3: The End of Incarceration
 By Ronald W. Pierce
All the President-Elect’s Deniers
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Bernie Sanders Gives Leadership Tips to Democrats Facing the Trump Era
Jeff Sessions’ Senate Confirmation Hearing, Day One: Democrats Fail to Ask Tough Questions
Journalist Robert Fisk: We Have Always Lived With Lies
Many of the IP Addresses the U.S. Put on Its Russian Cyber-Attacker List Can Be Used by Anyone

A/V Booth
The Affordable Care Act, Election Integrity and the Human Cost of a Reckless War
Chris Hedges on Trump’s ‘Naked Kleptocracy’

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Hollywood Gets a Clue About Inclusion, Meryl Streep Gets Political at 2017 Golden Globes (Video)
 By Kasia Anderson

Truthdig Bazaar
Past Imperfect

Past Imperfect

By Julian Fellowes
$16.49
The Short, Strange Life of Herschel Grynszpan: A Boy Avenger, a Nazi Diplomat, and a Murder in Paris

The Short, Strange Life of Herschel Grynszpan: A Boy Avenger, a Nazi Diplomat, and a Murder in Paris

Jonathan Kirsch
$14.23

White T-Shirt

$18
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Chris Hedges on Trump’s ‘Naked Kleptocracy’

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

Truthdig contributor Chris Hedges recently made an appearance on the RT show “Watching the Hawks” to analyze the future of American politics under Donald Trump. Right off the bat, Hedges is asked what he sees as “the most compelling or intriguing aspect of this election.”

“Utter blindness of the Democratic Party,” he answers. “And I would have to add the Republican elites, epitomized by Jeb Bush and others.”

Hedges, who once characterized the choice between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as a choice between neoliberalism and fascism, expands upon the ideological forces at play behind Trump’s popularity.

The Americans who voted for Trump “picked a faux-populist,” Hedges says. “They picked a figure who’s a con artist, who told them what they wanted to hear.”

As for the incoming Trump administration, Hedges believes it will be “a naked kleptocracy.”

Hedges, referencing his Truthdig column “Con vs. Con,” notes that Trump is a con man—but his way of deceiving the American public is more “naked” than that of the political establishment.

Hedges states that, moving forward, he doesn’t believe the Democratic Party will recognize its blind spots. He argues, for instance, that Sen. Chuck Schumer “is the go-to guy if you want Wall Street money in the Democratic Party” and that Schumer “epitomizes all the characteristics that the electorate turned against.”

President-elect Trump, Hedges continues, won’t be able to stand up to these establishment forces because Trump is “malleable and easily manipulated.”

“I just don’t see him having either the experience or the fortitude to stand up against the deep state,” Hedges says. “And let’s be fair, Obama didn’t either.”

He also discusses the faux-threat of Russia and the growing “new McCarthyism” here in the United States.

Finally, Hedges is questioned about the future of the American political system: Is there anything to be hopeful for?

“I don’t think we can talk about hope until we grow up,” Hedges concludes.

Watch the full segment below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt, By Chris Hedges, Truthdig Columnist and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today Also Available! Truthdig Exclusive DVD of Chris Hedges' Wages of Rebellion Lecture The World As It Is: Dispatches on the Myth of Human Progress: A collection of Truthdig Columns, by Chris Hedges -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today

Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 