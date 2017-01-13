Chris Hedges on Trump’s ‘Naked Kleptocracy’

Truthdig contributor Chris Hedges recently made an appearance on the RT show “Watching the Hawks” to analyze the future of American politics under Donald Trump. Right off the bat, Hedges is asked what he sees as “the most compelling or intriguing aspect of this election.”

“Utter blindness of the Democratic Party,” he answers. “And I would have to add the Republican elites, epitomized by Jeb Bush and others.”

Hedges, who once characterized the choice between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as a choice between neoliberalism and fascism, expands upon the ideological forces at play behind Trump’s popularity.

The Americans who voted for Trump “picked a faux-populist,” Hedges says. “They picked a figure who’s a con artist, who told them what they wanted to hear.”

As for the incoming Trump administration, Hedges believes it will be “a naked kleptocracy.”

Hedges, referencing his Truthdig column “Con vs. Con,” notes that Trump is a con man—but his way of deceiving the American public is more “naked” than that of the political establishment.

Hedges states that, moving forward, he doesn’t believe the Democratic Party will recognize its blind spots. He argues, for instance, that Sen. Chuck Schumer “is the go-to guy if you want Wall Street money in the Democratic Party” and that Schumer “epitomizes all the characteristics that the electorate turned against.”

President-elect Trump, Hedges continues, won’t be able to stand up to these establishment forces because Trump is “malleable and easily manipulated.”

“I just don’t see him having either the experience or the fortitude to stand up against the deep state,” Hedges says. “And let’s be fair, Obama didn’t either.”

He also discusses the faux-threat of Russia and the growing “new McCarthyism” here in the United States.

Finally, Hedges is questioned about the future of the American political system: Is there anything to be hopeful for?

“I don’t think we can talk about hope until we grow up,” Hedges concludes.

Watch the full segment below:

—Posted by Emma Niles