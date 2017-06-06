Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Chris Hedges on the Life of a True Revolutionary (Video)

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

  Chris Hedges speaking at the Lincoln Memorial. (Christopher Smiley / YouTube)

Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges spoke at a Veterans for Peace anti-war demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial on Memorial Day and explained what it takes to resist.

“Reinhold Niebuhr labeled the capacity to defy the forces of repression ‘a sublime madness in the soul,’ ” Hedges said. “Niebuhr wrote that ‘nothing but madness will do battle with malignant power and spiritual wickedness in high places.’ This sublime madness, as Niebuhr understood, is dangerous, but it is vital. Without it, ‘truth is obscured.’ And Niebuhr also understood that traditional liberalism was a useless force in moments of extremity. Liberalism, Niebuhr said, ‘lacks the spirit of enthusiasm, not to say fanaticism, which is so necessary to move the world out of its beaten tracks. It is too intellectual and too little emotional to be an efficient force in history.’ This sublime madness is the essential quality for a life of resistance.”

Listen to the full speech by Hedges below.

Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges is working on a special project called “CAGED,” which involves plans to stage a play written by 28 maximum-security inmates on the horrors of mass incarceration. The “CAGED” project is co-sponsored by The Passage Theater and Truthdig; a Kickstarter campaign launched May 31 runs until June 30. You can support the project here.

