Chris Hedges and Nikhil Goyal Discuss How to Save the American Education System (Video)

Posted on Apr 11, 2017

In a recent episode of “On Contact,” Chris Hedges introduced his guest, journalist Nikhil Goyal, by saying that in high school, the author of “Schools on Trial: How Freedom and Creativity Can Fix Our Educational Malpractice” realized “there was something seriously wrong with the way he and his classmates were being taught.”

Goyal tells Hedges that the American education system is “a system of social control ... specifically designed to inculcate the traits of obedience, punctuality and respect for authority within working-class children.”

Watch the two discuss some of the reasons U.S. schools “feel like prison” and seem “antithetical to learning” in the clip below.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

