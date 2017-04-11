|
|
April 11, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Chris Hedges and Nikhil Goyal Discuss How to Save the American Education System (Video)
Posted on Apr 11, 2017
In a recent episode of “On Contact,” Chris Hedges introduced his guest, journalist Nikhil Goyal, by saying that in high school, the author of “Schools on Trial: How Freedom and Creativity Can Fix Our Educational Malpractice” realized “there was something seriously wrong with the way he and his classmates were being taught.”
Goyal tells Hedges that the American education system is “a system of social control ... specifically designed to inculcate the traits of obedience, punctuality and respect for authority within working-class children.”
Watch the two discuss some of the reasons U.S. schools “feel like prison” and seem “antithetical to learning” in the clip below.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.
Lockerdome Below Article
Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation