|
|
February 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Chris Hedges and Theater Director JoAnne Akalaitis Discuss the State’s Assault on the Arts (Video)
Posted on Feb 28, 2017
In a new episode of “On Contact,” host Chris Hedges sits down with acclaimed theater director and writer JoAnne Akalaitis to discuss the decline of theater in the corporate state over the last several decades.
“The stage is a luxury,” Akalaitis tells the Truthdig columnist. “To think of a life in theater as a profession is sort of a joke, because people who have professions like doctors, or lawyers or professors—they’re paid. They’re honored in the society and paid a living wage, and they have health insurance.”
Watch the full interview, in which Hedges and Akalaitis explore why theater is crucial to the “soul of a society,” below:
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation