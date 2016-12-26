Chris Hedges Explores the New McCarthyism With Historian Ellen Schrecker

On his RT show “On Contact,” Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges explores the rise of a new McCarthyism with Yeshiva University professor Ellen Schrecker, author of “Many Are the Crimes: McCarthyism in America.”

Hedges and Schrecker examine the role of President-elect Donald Trump and the impact the suppression of dissent has had on higher education.

Also, RT correspondent Anya Parampil looks at a few recent examples of targets of this new McCarthyism.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly