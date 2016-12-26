|
December 26, 2016 Disclaimer: Please read.
Chris Hedges Explores the New McCarthyism With Historian Ellen Schrecker
Posted on Dec 26, 2016
On his RT show “On Contact,” Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges explores the rise of a new McCarthyism with Yeshiva University professor Ellen Schrecker, author of “Many Are the Crimes: McCarthyism in America.”
Hedges and Schrecker examine the role of President-elect Donald Trump and the impact the suppression of dissent has had on higher education.
Also, RT correspondent Anya Parampil looks at a few recent examples of targets of this new McCarthyism.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
