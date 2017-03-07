Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
GOP Healthcare Plan Dismantles Major ACA Provisions, Provides Tax Cuts for Wealthy
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
Why Trump’s Revised Executive Order Is Still a Racist Muslim Ban
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Trump Plan Would Separate Immigrant Children From Their Parents
 By Jefferson Morley / AlterNet

Ear to the Ground
WikiLeaks Publishes Thousands of Documents on Alleged CIA Hacking Techniques
Glenn Greenwald: Democrats Demonize Trump for Pursuing Russia Policy Obama Championed
Months After Calling the Prospect ‘Crazy,’ Facebook Brags About Its Ability to Swing Elections
Palantir Technologies Is Creating a Vast Immigration Database

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges Discusses Resistance in the Age of Trump with Activist Kevin Zeese (Video)
Russell Brand Pokes Holes in Trump and Fox News’ Anti-Immigrant Narratives (Video)

Animation
Unpresidented Trump (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Cries From Syria’ Carries Heart-Rending Stories From the Civil War
 By Jordan Riefe
New Art Installation/Hotel Comes With a View of the Bethlehem Wall
Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty
 By Elaine Margolin
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood?
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
Encyclopedia of the Sea

Encyclopedia of the Sea

Richard Ellis
35.00

If I Were Another: Poems

If I Were Another: Poems

By Mahmoud Darwish
$20.44

Jr. Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Chris Hedges Discusses Resistance in the Age of Trump with Activist Kevin Zeese (Video)

Posted on Mar 7, 2017

In this week’s episode of “On Contact,” host Chris Hedges sits down with activist and attorney Kevin Zeese. The two explore recent resistance efforts against the Trump administration and discuss how to form successful protests.

Zeese, who helped organize the Occupy movement in 2011, is currently the co-director of the organization Popular Resistance. He also recently served as an advisor to Green Party congressional candidate Margaret Flowers.

“It always begins locally,” Zeese tells Hedges. “It’s all about building power. That has to be our goal: to build power, to take office, and to create a movement that can’t be ignored.”

Watch the full interview below:

—Posted by Emma Niles

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt, By Chris Hedges, Truthdig Columnist and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today Also Available! Truthdig Exclusive DVD of Chris Hedges' Wages of Rebellion Lecture The World As It Is: Dispatches on the Myth of Human Progress: A collection of Truthdig Columns, by Chris Hedges -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today

Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 