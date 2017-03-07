Chris Hedges Discusses Resistance in the Age of Trump with Activist Kevin Zeese (Video)

In this week’s episode of “On Contact,” host Chris Hedges sits down with activist and attorney Kevin Zeese. The two explore recent resistance efforts against the Trump administration and discuss how to form successful protests.

Zeese, who helped organize the Occupy movement in 2011, is currently the co-director of the organization Popular Resistance. He also recently served as an advisor to Green Party congressional candidate Margaret Flowers.



“It always begins locally,” Zeese tells Hedges. “It’s all about building power. That has to be our goal: to build power, to take office, and to create a movement that can’t be ignored.”

Watch the full interview below:

—Posted by Emma Niles