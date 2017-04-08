Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig:
April 8, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Chris Hedges Criticizes Mainstream Media’s ‘Cheerleading’ of Syria Strikes (Video)

Posted on Apr 8, 2017

President Trump’s decision to strike a Syrian air base late Thursday was met with resounding praise in the mainstream media. Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges addresses this “knee-jerk cheerleading” as well as how corporate media and the deep state influence Trump’s policy in the segment below:

“They’ve fallen right into line and refuse to ask any substantial questions at all,” Hedges says of the media’s reaction to the airstrikes. “This is precisely what the deep state wanted.”

Noting that Trump’s chose to act partly due to photos of victims of a chemical attack in Syria earlier this week, correspondent Anya Parampil asks Hedges why there are “double standards” when it comes to caring about victims of war.

READ: Chris Hedges: The Pandora’s Box of War

War victims, Hedges says, “are manipulated to serve the interests of whatever warring party wants to hold up their corpses.” The airstrikes, he argues, are the result of “the emotionalism of a very fickle, unstable, impulsive president who, frankly, sees the world through whatever is presented to him on a television screen.”

“The corporate media has presented precisely the narrative and the images that the deep state wants,” Hedges concludes.

—Posted by Emma Niles

