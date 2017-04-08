|
April 8, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Chris Hedges Criticizes Mainstream Media’s ‘Cheerleading’ of Syria Strikes (Video)
Posted on Apr 8, 2017
President Trump’s decision to strike a Syrian air base late Thursday was met with resounding praise in the mainstream media. Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges addresses this “knee-jerk cheerleading” as well as how corporate media and the deep state influence Trump’s policy in the segment below:
“They’ve fallen right into line and refuse to ask any substantial questions at all,” Hedges says of the media’s reaction to the airstrikes. “This is precisely what the deep state wanted.”
Noting that Trump’s chose to act partly due to photos of victims of a chemical attack in Syria earlier this week, correspondent Anya Parampil asks Hedges why there are “double standards” when it comes to caring about victims of war.
READ: Chris Hedges: The Pandora’s Box of War
War victims, Hedges says, “are manipulated to serve the interests of whatever warring party wants to hold up their corpses.” The airstrikes, he argues, are the result of “the emotionalism of a very fickle, unstable, impulsive president who, frankly, sees the world through whatever is presented to him on a television screen.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.
