Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class

In the first part of a two-part conversation, renowned intellectuals Noam Chomsky and Chris Hedges discuss the shift in the U.S. and U.K. in the late 1970s towards neoliberalism, an ideology that "claims it's increasing freedom [while] it's actually increasing tyranny," among other subjects.

