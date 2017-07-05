Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Stomach-Turning Numbers Behind America’s Police Violence
 By Celisa Calacal / AlterNet
A Wisconsin Republican Looks Back With Regret at Voter ID and Redistricting Fights
 By Topher Sanders / ProPublica
Trump’s Escalating Assault on the Press
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
Trump Did Us All a Favor: He Helped Us Agree That Health Care Is a Right
Why California’s Single-Payer ‘Shell Bill’ Was Doomed From the Start
Trump Gender-Equality Appointee Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve
Trump’s Travel Ban 2.0 Goes Into Effect

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class
Naomi Klein: ‘Counting on [Trump] Self-Destructing Is Very, Very Dangerous’ (Video)

Animation
The Institute for Empathetic Studies (Video)

Arts & Culture
How Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs Speeches Cost Her the 2016 Election
 By Joe Lauria
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey
Living in the Shadows
 By Paul Von Blum
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria

Truthdig Bazaar
The Empty Room

The Empty Room

Lauren B Davis
$7.99
Children of the Stone

Children of the Stone

$28.00

Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

In the first part of a two-part conversation, renowned intellectuals Noam Chomsky and Chris Hedges discuss the shift in the U.S. and U.K. in the late 1970s towards neoliberalism, an ideology that “claims it’s increasing freedom [while] it’s actually increasing tyranny,” among other subjects.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt, By Chris Hedges, Truthdig Columnist and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today Also Available! Truthdig Exclusive DVD of Chris Hedges' Wages of Rebellion Lecture The World As It Is: Dispatches on the Myth of Human Progress: A collection of Truthdig Columns, by Chris Hedges -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today

Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 