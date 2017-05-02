|
May 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Chris Hedges and Enrique Martinez Celaya: The Calling of the Artist Is to Bring Forth the Future
Posted on May 2, 2017
Painter and sculptor Enrique Martinez Celaya sits down with Chris Hedges to discuss the role of the artist as prophet as their work “focuses on the struggle of individuals to navigate the inner and outer realms of darkness that negate our individuality.” Watch the Truthdig columnist and the artist’s full discussion from a recent episode of “On Contact” below.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
