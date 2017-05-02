Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
May 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
America’s Other Drug Problem
 By Marshall Allen / ProPublica
Our Political Reality Is the Stuff of Nightmares
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
How ‘Russiagate’ Got So Much Momentum
 By Norman Solomon

Ear to the Ground
Journalist Barrett Brown, Recently Released From Prison, Is Re-Arrested Before Scheduled Interview
Young Democratic Socialists Are Making Progress in Local Elections
Officials Detain Undocumented Immigrant as an Adult on His 18th Birthday, Law Firm Reports
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges and Enrique Martinez Celaya: The Calling of the Artist Is to Bring Forth the Future
Hasan Minhaj, Samantha Bee Roast Trump in Absentia at Competing Events (Video)

Animation
The Best First 100 Days Ever (Video)

Arts & Culture
Rebel Mother
 By Elaine Margolin
‘Citizen Jane’: A Hugely Entertaining Film Oversimplifies the 1950s Battle Over Growth in New York
 By Carrie Rickey
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: A Harrowing Warning From a Fictional Future to a Tense Present
 By Haley Winters
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports

Truthdig Bazaar
Mission Italy: On the Front Lines of the Cold War

Mission Italy: On the Front Lines of the Cold War

Richard N. Gardner, Zbigniew Brzezinski
44.00
Norman Podhoretz: A Biography

Norman Podhoretz: A Biography


Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Chris Hedges and Enrique Martinez Celaya: The Calling of the Artist Is to Bring Forth the Future

Posted on May 2, 2017

Painter and sculptor Enrique Martinez Celaya sits down with Chris Hedges to discuss the role of the artist as prophet as their work “focuses on the struggle of individuals to navigate the inner and outer realms of darkness that negate our individuality.” Watch the Truthdig columnist and the artist’s full discussion from a recent episode of “On Contact” below.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt, By Chris Hedges, Truthdig Columnist and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today Also Available! Truthdig Exclusive DVD of Chris Hedges' Wages of Rebellion Lecture The World As It Is: Dispatches on the Myth of Human Progress: A collection of Truthdig Columns, by Chris Hedges -- Get Your Autographed Copy Today

Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.

Lockerdome Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 