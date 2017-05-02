Chris Hedges and Enrique Martinez Celaya: The Calling of the Artist Is to Bring Forth the Future

Painter and sculptor Enrique Martinez Celaya sits down with Chris Hedges to discuss the role of the artist as prophet as their work “focuses on the struggle of individuals to navigate the inner and outer realms of darkness that negate our individuality.” Watch the Truthdig columnist and the artist’s full discussion from a recent episode of “On Contact” below. — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide

