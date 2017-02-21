Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 21, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Should Steve Bannon Resign? He and Milo Yiannopoulos Spread Fake News of Hillary as Pedophile
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Standing Rock: Last Stand at Oceti Sakowin Camp
 By Donald Kaufman
The Real Reason the GOP Wants to Pull the Plug on Obamacare (Video)
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

Ear to the Ground
Beware of the World Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Making, The Observer Warns
Inside V.P. Mike Pence’s Not-So-Reassuring European Reassurance Tour
Santa Monica, Calif., Dumps Wells Fargo Over DAPL Funding
Small Survey Finds Negative Feelings Among Police Toward Black Lives Matter

A/V Booth
Questioning North Dakota Media Coverage of the #NoDAPL Movement
Chris Hedges and Dr. Margaret Flowers Discuss How to Fix the Health Care System (Video)

Animation
QVC-ocracy (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lyrics From Lockdown’ Creator on Using Art as a Wake-Up Call
 By Jordan Riefe
What We Do Now
 By Carlos Lozada
‘This Land’: The Pro-Immigrant Radicalism of Lady Gaga and Woody Guthrie at the Super Bowl
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley

Truthdig Bazaar
Nemesis: The Last Days of the American Republic

Nemesis: The Last Days of the American Republic

By Chalmers Johnson
$11.03
A Sea in Flames: The Deepwater Horizon Oil Blowout

A Sea in Flames: The Deepwater Horizon Oil Blowout

By Carl Safina
$15.55

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Chris Hedges and Dr. Margaret Flowers Discuss How to Fix the Health Care System (Video)

Posted on Feb 21, 2017

“Insurance companies pit[ting] patients and health professionals against each other” has led to the health care crisis in the U.S., Dr. Margaret Flowers, a Baltimore-based pediatrician and congressional fellow with Physicians for a National Health Program, tells Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges on a recent episode of “On Contact.”

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 