February 21, 2017
Chris Hedges and Dr. Margaret Flowers Discuss How to Fix the Health Care System (Video)
Posted on Feb 21, 2017
“Insurance companies pit[ting] patients and health professionals against each other” has led to the health care crisis in the U.S., Dr. Margaret Flowers, a Baltimore-based pediatrician and congressional fellow with Physicians for a National Health Program, tells Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges on a recent episode of “On Contact.”
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
