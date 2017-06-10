Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 10, 2017
Chris Hedges and Cartoonist Joe Sacco on Religious Extremism and Hate Crimes in the U.S. (Video)

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges and acclaimed cartoonist Joe Sacco sat down for a live conversation in late May in Portland, Ore., one day after a horrific stabbing on a Portland train left two men dead and another wounded. The three were knifed while attempting to stop a verbal attack on two Muslim women.

Sacco opened the conversation by acknowledging the train incident and noting that “dark undercurrents” of racism have plagued Portland, and the entire country, for many decades.

“Are we living in a particular moment now, or are we living in a continuum of what America has always been?” Sacco asked.

“Both,” Hedges responded. “Racism and violence have always been a part of the DNA.”

Hedges and Sacco then delved into the history of religious extremism and current opposition to fascism. The two also discussed Hedges’ “CAGED” project, which you can read about below.

Click here to watch a speech given by Hedges in Portland on the same weekend Hedges and Sacco spoke.

Help a Crucial Message Break Through Prison Walls

Truthdig columnist Chris Hedges, a longtime teacher in prisons, is working with 28 of his students to stage a play the incarcerated men collectively created. "CAGED" was born in a New Jersey prison during a course taught by Hedges and was the subject of a 2013 column he wrote for Truthdig.

The play centers on the horrors of mass incarceration and how the prisoners' lives in impoverished urban communities put them on paths that ended in the grim cells of the United States’ prison-industrial complex.

Now the Pulitzer-winning journalist and the students are engaged in a special project to stage the play for the first time and to produce a book about the endeavor. (One of the 28 is now a free man and a key force in the effort.)

The project—co-sponsored by Truthdig and Passage Theatre, the Trenton, N.J., site of the proposed premiere—is funded primarily by a Kickstarter campaign that runs through the end of June. Your support is essential. Go to Kickstarter now to help put this extraordinary stage work before the American public. "CAGED” should be let out of prison.

—Posted by Emma Niles

