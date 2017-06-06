|
|
June 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Chris Hedges and Activist Larry Hamm Discuss the Plight of Black America (Video)
Posted on Jun 6, 2017
“To enslave, you have to convince the people who help you do the enslaving, as well as the enslaved themselves, that they are not human beings,” People’s Organization for Progress Chairman Larry Hamm tells Chris Hedges in a recent episode of “On Contact.”
Watch Hamm and Hedges discuss the struggle for racial equality that has taken place throughout the history of the United States.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Keep up with Chris Hedges’ latest columns, interviews, tour dates and more at www.truthdig.com/chris_hedges.
Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation