Chomsky on GOP: Has Any Organization Ever Been So Committed to Destruction of Life on Earth? (Video)

As Donald Trump nears the end of his first 100 days as president, “Democracy Now!” host Amy Goodman checks in with Noam Chomsky and asks him to elaborate on his comments about Republicans.

“I wanted to ask you about this comment that you made that the Republican Party ... is the most dangerous organization in world history. Can you explain?” Goodman says.

“I also said that it’s an extremely outrageous statement. But the question is whether it’s true,” replies Chomsky. “I mean, has there ever been an organization in human history that is dedicated, with such commitment, to the destruction of organized human life on earth? Not that I’m aware of. Is the Republican organization—I hesitate to call it a party—committed to that? Overwhelmingly. There isn’t even any question about it.”

Watch Chomsky’s explanation—as well as the rest of his discussion with Goodman regarding North Korea, among other topics—which was filmed Monday in Cambridge, Mass.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata