Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 27, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Don’t Fall for Trump’s Corporate Tax Giveaway
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
May Day March Planned as Trump Stokes Fear Among Immigrants
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Terrorizing the Vulnerable
 By Chris Hedges

Ear to the Ground
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Justice Department Sets June 30 Deadline for Compliance From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
French Mayor, Upset by Vote of Le Pen Backers, Says He May Quit Rather Than Serve Those ‘Assholes’
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen Advance to French Election Runoff

A/V Booth
Late-Night Show Hosts Weigh In on Donald Trump’s First 100 Days (Videos)
Chomsky on GOP: Has Any Organization Ever Been So Committed to Destruction of Life on Earth? (Video)

Animation
The Best First 100 Days Ever (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: A Harrowing Warning From a Fictional Future to a Tense Present
 By Haley Winters
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life
After 2016’s Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: ‘Shame On Us’
 By Emma Green

Truthdig Bazaar
Voices of the Chicago Eight: A Generation on Trial

Voices of the Chicago Eight: A Generation on Trial

Ron Sossi, Tom Hayden, Frank Condon
$82.20

Los Disidentes

Rosa Elizalde
24.00


Jr. Raglan

$22
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Chomsky on GOP: Has Any Organization Ever Been So Committed to Destruction of Life on Earth? (Video)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

As Donald Trump nears the end of his first 100 days as president, “Democracy Now!” host Amy Goodman checks in with Noam Chomsky and asks him to elaborate on his comments about Republicans.

“I wanted to ask you about this comment that you made that the Republican Party ... is the most dangerous organization in world history. Can you explain?” Goodman says.

“I also said that it’s an extremely outrageous statement. But the question is whether it’s true,” replies Chomsky. “I mean, has there ever been an organization in human history that is dedicated, with such commitment, to the destruction of organized human life on earth? Not that I’m aware of. Is the Republican organization—I hesitate to call it a party—committed to that? Overwhelmingly. There isn’t even any question about it.”

Watch Chomsky’s explanation—as well as the rest of his discussion with Goodman regarding North Korea, among other topics—which was filmed Monday in Cambridge, Mass.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
 

 

Lockerdome Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 