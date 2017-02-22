Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 22, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Live at Truthdig
Live at Truthdig: Challenging the Legality of Trump’s New Immigration Policies

Posted on Feb 22, 2017

  A deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2015. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

The Trump administration forged ahead with plans to crack down on undocumented immigration Tuesday, when the Department of Homeland Security released two memoranda on the implementation and enforcement of strict immigration policy.

The new documents sent shock waves throughout civil rights organizations, and legal advocacy organizations began to assemble plans for fighting the harsh new immigration policies. One such legal organization is the Loyola Immigrant Justice Clinic (LIJC), a Los Angeles-based group comprised of Loyola Law School, Loyola Marymount University, Homeboy Industries, and Dolores Mission Church.

Emily Robinson, the co-director the LIJC, will be joining the Truthdig team Thursday, February 23 at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST to discuss the legality of Trump’s new immigration policies. Tune in to the live conversation on Truthdig’s Facebook page.

Los Angeles has already experienced a wave of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, and the undocumented community is even more fearful in the wake of the DHS memoranda. How will the LIJC help these communities going forward?

Across the state, numerous local governments and religious institutions have taken on “sanctuary” status, but the legality of such a move is being questioned in the wake of new immigration policy. Dolores Mission Church has long offered assistance to undocumented immigrants, but will it be able to continue to do so in the coming months?

Join us on Facebook Thursday for the live discussion, and be sure to leave any questions for Robinson or the Truthdig team in the comments below.

—Posted by Emma Niles

