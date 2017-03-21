Cenk Uygur Tells Democrats How to Fight Neil Gorsuch’s Nomination (Video)

Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, sat down for a second round of questioning by Democrats during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Gorsuch has reportedly evaded tough questions from Democratic lawmakers, and many liberals have expressed concern that Democrats aren’t trying hard enough to stop Gorsuch from joining the Supreme Court.

Cenk Uygur, host of “The Young Turks,” offered some advice during his show on Monday, the first day of Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing. In a ten-minute segment, Uygur outlined how Democrats should focus on a single issue to effectively derail Gorsuch: campaign finance.

Uygur cites a 2016 poll showing Americans overwhelmingly agree that money in politics is a crucial problem that needs to be addressed, and Uygur lays out how Democrats should zero in on the infamous Citizen’s United Supreme Court case when questioning Gorsuch.

“There are two parts of Citizen’s United that are relevant here. They are both so easy to attack [Gorsuch] on, and have him put on the record with insane, absurd positions.”

Watch the full video below:

—Posted by Emma Niles