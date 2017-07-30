Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker on the Democratic Party’s Odds in 2018 (Video)

Posted on Jul 30, 2017

The 2018 midterm elections may be over a year away, but that’s no time at all for liberals who have their eye on taking back control of Congress. The Democratic Party’s plan to win back voters with a platform based on economic justice is already in full effect, but will Democrats live up to their promises?

Truthdig assistant editor Emma Niles sat down for a quick interview with “The Young Turks” commentators Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur during day two of Politicon 2017, the “unconventional political convention” in Pasadena, Ca. Piker and Uygur held court on a number of panels throughout the weekend, and sat down with Truthdig less than an hour before Uygur took the stage in a highly-anticipated debate against Ben Shapiro.

Piker and Uygur shared their thoughts about the future of the Democratic Party, the need for true progressive economic policy, and partisan rhetoric in the age of Trump. Watch the full conversation below:

