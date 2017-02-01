|
February 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Live at Truthdig: Can Resistance Get Results in the Age of Trump?
Posted on Feb 1, 2017
The inauguration of President Trump was the catalyst that prompted many Americans to join mass demonstrations for the first time. But activist Jodie Evans’ battle for justice has been going on for decades.
Evans, co-founder and co-director of the grass-roots organization Code Pink, will sit down with the Truthdig team at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST Thursday for a conversation streamed live on our Facebook page.
It’s been more than a week since the groundbreaking Women’s March on Washington and its sister marches made headlines, leading many to wonder: Where do we go from here? Evans, with 40 years of experience fighting for environmental and social justice, knows that changes to political institutions can take time.
And changes don’t come without risk. Retired Army Col. and former Truthdig contributor Ann Wright was arrested earlier this week protesting Jeff Sessions’ Senate confirmation hearing. Jezebel reports:
Paki Weiland, another Code Pink activist, also was arrested at Sessions’ hearing one day after Wright:
Code Pink is known for its peaceful, focused tactics when championing a cause, and the organization has had numerous successes throughout its 14-year history. Tune in to Truthdig’s Facebook page Thursday for the live discussion, and leave any questions for Evans or the Truthdig team in the comments section below.
Watch past editions of “Live at Truthdig” here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
