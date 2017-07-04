Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 4, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
A/V Booth
Bruce Springsteen Reads His Foreword to ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ (Audio)

Posted on Jul 4, 2017
Ron Kovic and Bruce Springsteen

Editor’s note: This audio recording of Bruce Springsteen reading his foreword to the 40th edition of Kovic’s classic book “Born on the Fourth of July” was first posted on Truthdig on June 30, 2016, and is reposted here in commemoration of Kovic’s birthday.

If you aren’t familiar with the work of war veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic, now is your chance to get acquainted.

In anticipation of the upcoming release of his new book, “Hurricane Street,” Truthdig takes a look back at Kovic’s classic “Born on the Fourth of July.” Below, you can listen to Bruce Springsteen read the foreword he wrote for the 40th anniversary edition, as well as hear the first chapter of the book narrated by Holter Graham. The audiobook version of this edition will be available exclusively at Audible starting July Fourth.

Also, don’t miss Truthdig’s live discussion with Kovic and Editor in Chief Robert Scheer, happening Thursday on our Facebook page at 3 p.m. PST.

40th anniversary edition foreword, written and narrated by Bruce Springsteen:

“Born on the Fourth of July,” Chapter 1, narrated by Holter Graham:

Ron Kovic was a guest on “Live at Truthdig” on Thursday, June 30. The author of “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Hurricane Street” also will be speaking and signing books at the Manhattan Beach Public Library in Manhattan Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, July 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST. On Sunday, Aug. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST, Kovic will have a conversation with Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer at the Robert Berman Gallery at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica, Calif., to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Hurricane Street.” The program will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. You can RSVP here.

