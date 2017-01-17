How Billionaire Robert Mercer Used His ‘Political Infrastructure’ to Help Trump’s Campaign

With only three days left until Donald Trump’s inauguration, many Americans are still scrambling to understand exactly how the billionaire and former reality-TV host became the nation’s next president.

A new short documentary feature by The Real News Network explores some of the “shadowy” forces behind Trump’s unexpected success, and looks closely at billionaire Robert Mercer’s role in the Trump campaign.

Mercer “is part of a new class of billionaires who’ve used the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision … to set up their own powerful political infrastructures,” the documentary contends.

The video explores how Mercer’s “rise to power was systematic,” and also explains how Mercer played a role in Steve Bannon’s ascent to editor of the far-right site Breitbart.

“In the end, there are no workers or ‘little guys’ in the Trump team,” the film concludes. “Only the allies of rainmakers Robert and Rebekah Mercer, the billionaires whose political hedge [fund] pushed Donald Trump into the White House.”

Watch the full video below:

—Posted by Emma Niles