Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
‘Shameful Vote’: 17 Senators Draw Progressive Outrage for Enabling Trump
 By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams
Trump Says New York Contracts Brought Him $21 Million. It Was Actually Much Less.
 By Derek Kravitz and Cezary Podkul / ProPublica
In Afghanistan, America’s Biggest Foe Is Self-Deception
 By William J. Astore / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Ex-Lobbyists and Koch Brothers Allies Will Run Trump’s Economic Team
Tesla Is Accused of Fostering a Hostile Work Environment for Women
#NoDAPL Live Blog: Standing Rock Activists Take Their Cause to Hollywood
Religious Leaders in Southern California Are Creating a Network to Help the Undocumented

A/V Booth
Sen. Schumer: ‘It’s a Well-Known Fact’ That Israel Has Nuclear Weapons (Video)
All the President’s Omissions: Bernie Sanders Shreds Trump’s Speech to Congress

Animation
Sweden Attacks! (Video)

Arts & Culture
4 3 2 1
 By Rayyan Al-Shawaf
The Five Best Anti-Trump Statements From the Oscars (Videos)
 By Alexandra Rosenmann / AlterNet
Would Trump Let Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali Back Into the Country? (Video)
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
That Final Twist Was More Surprising Than the Politics at the 2017 Oscars
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
Napoleon’s Egypt: Invading the Middle East

Napoleon’s Egypt: Invading the Middle East

By Juan Cole
Patriot of Persia: Muhammad Mossadegh and a Tragic Anglo-American Coup

Patriot of Persia: Muhammad Mossadegh and a Tragic Anglo-American Coup

By Christopher de Bellaigue
$27.99

Jr. Spaghetti Tank

$21
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

All the President’s Omissions: Bernie Sanders Shreds Trump’s Speech to Congress

Posted on Mar 1, 2017

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders responded to Donald Trump’s first speech to Congress by calling out the president’s failure to acknowledge his campaign promises, lies about corporate tax rates and more.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 