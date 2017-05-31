|
|
May 31, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Bernie Sanders’ Powerful Graduation Speech Calls for National Transformation (Video)
Posted on May 31, 2017
By Alexandra Rosenmann / AlterNet
“You know and I know that these are tough times for our country,” Sanders began. “But…standing up here and looking out at the beautiful people in front of me, I have enormous confidence in the future of our country.”
Sanders, like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who kicked off the ceremony, graduated from James Madison High School, a public school in Brooklyn. He went on to attend Brooklyn College for just one year before transferring to the University of Chicago.
In Brooklyn, Sanders shared a three-and-a-half-room, rent-controlled apartment with his parents and older brother.
“From those experiences of growing up without a lot of money, I have never forgotten that there are millions of people throughout this country who struggle to put food on the table, pay the electric bill, try to save for their kids’ education or for retirement,” Sanders told the audience. “People who against great odds are fighting today to live in dignity.”
Sanders also spoke to a second, but equally important reality that has impacted his life: growing up as a first-generation American.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Lastly, Sanders addressed the political corruption of the Trump administration—an “oligarchy” set to deprive 23 million of health insurance under its latest health bill.
“Fight back,” he urged the crowd. “Think big, not small, and help us create the nation that we all know we can become.”
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation