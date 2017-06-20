Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 20, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Why Is the Corporate Media So Hostile Toward Bernie Sanders?
 By Norman Solomon
Senate Steers Toward Showdown Vote on Health Bill Next Week
 By Associated Press
A Psychedelic Spin on ‘National Security’
 By Ira Chernus / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Democrats Have a Bigger Problem Than Jill Stein
Cuba’s Formal Response to Trump’s Speech on Policy Changes
Thousands Protest Acquittal of Officer in Fatal Shooting of Philando Castile
Trump Administration Authorizes Short-Term Continuation of DACA Program

A/V Booth
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Host a Q&A on the Secret GOP Health Care Bill (Video)
Russell Brand: London’s Grenfell Tower Fire Is ‘Terrorism’ of a Different Kind (Video)

Animation
Meanwhile, Besides Russia (Video)

Arts & Culture
What’s Next for the Bill Cosby Sex-Assault Case?
 By Manuel Roig-Franzia / The Washington Post
‘The Putin Interviews’: An Excerpt
 By Oliver Stone
Teeth
 By Paul Von Blum
Oliver Stone Hopes ‘The Putin Interviews’ Can Ease U.S.-Russia Relations
 By Robert Scheer

Truthdig Bazaar
Bending Home: Selected & New Poems 1967-1998

Bending Home: Selected & New Poems 1967-1998

Susan Griffin
17.00
Cruel and Unusual: The Culture of Punishment in America

Cruel and Unusual: The Culture of Punishment in America

By Anne-Marie Cusac
$20.08

White T-Shirt

$18
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Host a Q&A on the Secret GOP Health Care Bill (Video)

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

With all of the daily headlines about the Trump administration flooding your news feed, it can be dangerously easy for certain policy issues to get overlooked. Some argue that news of the GOP health care bill, the details of which are largely unknown, is getting lost in the shuffle.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren sought to bring the discussion straight to the people by hosting a live conversation about the GOP bill and taking audience questions.

“It is hard for me to understand how any member of the United States Senate thinks it is acceptable to go forward without any open debate on the Republican Senate proposal,” Sanders says at the start of the discussion. The reason for this lack of hearings, he contends, is “if you have something that stinks to high hell, that will decimate the American people, you want to keep it as secret as possible.”

The two senators, who are both on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, note that they—and the majority of their colleagues in the Senate—have no idea what is in the Republican health care plan, which is likely to receive a vote as early as June 29. The bill, the American Health Care Act, received widespread criticism while in the House, especially after the Congressional Budget Office said it would leave 23 million Americans uninsured.

Warren and Sanders discuss the importance of Medicaid, a program that Warren contends Republicans are “destined to cut” in their new bill. She adds that the GOP is making these cuts so that it can also reduce taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Desktop

Advertisement

Square, Site wide, Mobile
“This thing should just be called for what it is: It is a ‘tax cut for billionaires’ bill,” Warren says. “It’s paid for out of everyone else’s hides.”

“We have to be part of the political process like we’ve never been before,” Sanders says to viewers. “You have got to act in an unprecedented way. Get involved in any way you can.”

Watch the full discussion and Q&A in the video above.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 