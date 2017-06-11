Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 11, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Boils Down to a Giant Public Subsidy to Developers and Investors
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Impeach the U.S. Constitution
 By Paul Street
Dear President Trump: Breaking Up (Banks) Isn’t Hard to Do
 By Nomi Prins / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Reporter Arrested During Trump Inauguration Protests May Face 75 Years in Prison
Latino Students in Philadelphia Draw Comics to Reveal Their Fears About Immigration
Drug Overdose Deaths Surged in 2016, Preliminary Report Shows
Oculus Founder Is Developing New Surveillance Technology With Help From Peter Thiel

A/V Booth
Bernie Sanders Delivers Severe Condemnation of the Democratic Party’s Current Direction (Video)
Chris Hedges and Cartoonist Joe Sacco on Religious Extremism and Hate Crimes in the U.S. (Video)

Animation
Presidential Pens (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lear,’ Not ‘1984,’ Defines the Trump Era
 By Ron Charles
Nobel Winner Bob Dylan Releases Speech on How His Words and Songs Relate to Literature
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra

Truthdig Bazaar
Stokely: A Life

Stokely: A Life

$29.99
Public Education Under Siege

Public Education Under Siege

$16.37

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

Bernie Sanders Delivers Severe Condemnation of the Democratic Party’s Current Direction (Video)

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

 

    Bernie Sanders’ speech begins at the 1:08 mark in the video above.YouTube


Speaking to 4,000 attendants at the People’s Summit in Chicago, Ill. on Saturday, the Vermont senator called the Democrats’ strategy an “absolute failure” and pointed towards a progressive way forward. Here’s an excerpt of his much-awaited speech:

“The Democratic party needs fundamental change. What it needs is to open up its doors to working people, and young people, and older people who are prepared to fight for social and economic justice.

“The Democratic party must understand what side it is on. And that cannot be the side of Wall Street, or the fossil fuel industry, or the drug companies.”

From The Guardian:

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Sanders’s speech was rapturously received at the People’s Summit, a gathering of some of the most influential progressive activists and organizations in the country.

There had been an urgency to the event on Friday and Saturday around building on the momentum of Sanders’s presidential campaign, with a focus on encouraging people from different backgrounds to run for office around the country.

Against that backdrop, Sanders’s criticism of the Democratic party as out-of-touch and elitist appeared to ring true for activists at the summit, including those who are planning to run for office for the first time in the coming months.

Read more.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 