Bernie Sanders Answers Sarah Silverman’s Most Pressing Post-Election Question (Video)

The comedian sat down with the Vermont senator to discuss the state of the union after November’s shocking election results, after which Silverman mutters, “I wish you were president.”

The near hour-long conversation touched upon a number of contentious topics, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and, well, Donald Trump. And while Silverman tried to convey the despair and confusion many have felt after Trump’s election with a simple question (“What the ... ?”), the former presidential candidate tried to inspire activism and hope with his responses.

“You have the right to demand a lot of the world in which you live in,” Sanders told the audience. “Unless you stand up and make those demands, nobody hears you.” Watch the admittedly unusual but candid NowThis exclusive below.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata