Bernie Sanders and Bill Nye Talk Climate Change in the Age of Trump (Video) The “Science Guy” and the Vermont Senator took to Facebook Live on Monday to talk about the “short and long-term implications” of President Trump thinking climate change is a hoax. — Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy. Join the conversation Load Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Right Top, Site wide - Care2 Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics Right Skyscraper, Site Wide Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide