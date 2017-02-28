|
February 28, 2017
Bernie Sanders and Bill Nye Talk Climate Change in the Age of Trump (Video)
Posted on Feb 28, 2017
The “Science Guy” and the Vermont Senator took to Facebook Live on Monday to talk about the “short and long-term implications” of President Trump thinking climate change is a hoax.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
