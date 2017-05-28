|
|
May 28, 2017
At a Time of Deep Divisions, a Danish Ad Reminds Us of the Importance of What We Share (Video)
Posted on May 28, 2017
In a positive episode of “The Trews,” host Russell Brand analyzes a surprisingly moving television advertisement that demonstrates how social categories based on such things as age, class or race are superficial and quickly break down.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
