June 22, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Archbishop José Gomez on the Intersection of Catholicism and Undocumented Immigration
Posted on Jun 22, 2017
Archbishop José Gomez is an immigrant himself: born in Monterrey, Mexico, he became an American citizen over 20 years ago. As the fifth and current archbishop of Los Angeles, Gomez uses his platform to advocate for immigration reform.
On Friday, June 23 at 3:30 p.m. PDT, Truthdig managing editor Eric Ortiz will sit down with Gomez at Los Angeles’ the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, for a conversation that will be streamed live onto Truthdig’s Facebook page. The two will discuss the overlap of immigration and the Catholic church and the future of immigration policy under President Trump.
Immigration reform is a prominent subject among Catholic communities in Los Angeles. So much so, in fact, that the Archdiocese of Los Angeles launched a new bilingual website this week, TheNextAmerica.org, aimed at “shar[ing] the Christian perspective on immigration.”
Watch the full homily in the video below:
The crucial issue is even the subject of Gomez’s new book, “Immigration and the Next America: Renewing the Soul of Our Nation.”
“Immigration is a human rights test of our generation. It’s also a defining historical moment for America,” Gomez writes in the book’s introduction. “The meaning of this hour is that we need to renew our country in the image of her founding promises of universal rights rooted in God. Immigration is about more than immigration. It’s about renewing the soul of America.”
Gomez has spent much of 2017 so far discussing the overlap of immigration and Catholicism, urging his listeners to remember that the conversation is about “souls, not statistics.”
“In the Archdiocese of Los Angeles we are, in many ways, a culture of immigrants, a culture of encounter,” he told students at the Catholic University of America earlier this year. “I do not believe there is any public policy purpose that is served by taking away some little girl’s dad or some little boy’s mom. We are breaking up families and punishing kids for the mistakes of their parents. And that’s not right.”
Tune in to the live interview on Facebook this Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. PDT (6:30 p.m. EDT).
—Posted by Emma Niles
