Archbishop José Gomez on the Intersection of Catholicism and Undocumented Immigration

The interior of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. (Flickr / CC 2.0)

Archbishop José Gomez is an immigrant himself: born in Monterrey, Mexico, he became an American citizen over 20 years ago. As the fifth and current archbishop of Los Angeles, Gomez uses his platform to advocate for immigration reform.

On Friday, June 23 at 3:30 p.m. PDT, Truthdig managing editor Eric Ortiz will sit down with Gomez at Los Angeles’ the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, for a conversation that will be streamed live onto Truthdig’s Facebook page. The two will discuss the overlap of immigration and the Catholic church and the future of immigration policy under President Trump.

Immigration reform is a prominent subject among Catholic communities in Los Angeles. So much so, in fact, that the Archdiocese of Los Angeles launched a new bilingual website this week, TheNextAmerica.org, aimed at “shar[ing] the Christian perspective on immigration.”

I know that many of you came to this country — at great sacrifice and suffering. It cost you a lot. You were forced to leave everything behind. All to follow this promise. All to make a better life for your children, for your families. ... This year again, as we celebrate this Mass for all Immigrants, we know that our country is still divided over immigration. And we know — that many of our brothers and sisters are still suffering. Many of you who are here today. ... Let us pray for our country today. May we know peace and security and freedom in our borders, and may our children be blessed. Let us pray for our leaders in Washington and all those who serve our country in government and law enforcement.

The website launch coincided with Gomez’s “Mass in Recognition of All Immigrants,” held this past Sunday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. He told the congregation:

Watch the full homily in the video below:

The crucial issue is even the subject of Gomez’s new book, “Immigration and the Next America: Renewing the Soul of Our Nation.”

“Immigration is a human rights test of our generation. It’s also a defining historical moment for America,” Gomez writes in the book’s introduction. “The meaning of this hour is that we need to renew our country in the image of her founding promises of universal rights rooted in God. Immigration is about more than immigration. It’s about renewing the soul of America.”

Gomez has spent much of 2017 so far discussing the overlap of immigration and Catholicism, urging his listeners to remember that the conversation is about “souls, not statistics.”

“In the Archdiocese of Los Angeles we are, in many ways, a culture of immigrants, a culture of encounter,” he told students at the Catholic University of America earlier this year. “I do not believe there is any public policy purpose that is served by taking away some little girl’s dad or some little boy’s mom. We are breaking up families and punishing kids for the mistakes of their parents. And that’s not right.”

Tune in to the live interview on Facebook this Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. PDT (6:30 p.m. EDT).

—Posted by Emma Niles