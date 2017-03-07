Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig
March 7, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Al Franken Slams Jeff Sessions’ ‘Insulting’ Letter to Senate Judiciary Committee

Posted on Mar 7, 2017

C-SPAN via YouTube

By Alexandra Rosenmann / AlterNet

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions attempted to clarify statements made in his January testimony through a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) was unmoved.

“I think Senator Sessions should come back. I think he owes it to this committee to come back and to explain himself, because he says in his letter ... ‘I did not mention communications I had with the Russian ambassador over the years because the question did not ask about them,’ ” Franken said Tuesday.

Sessions met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year, according to a Washington Post story that broke late Wednesday.

“I asked him what he would do as attorney general if it was true that members of the campaign had met with Russians!” he said. “So he says, ‘I did not mention communications I had with the Russian ambassador over the years because the question did not ask about them.’ He answered a question I didn’t ask, and for him to put this in his letter as a response is insulting!”

Watch:

