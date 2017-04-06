Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Washington’s Supreme Hypocrisy on Chemical Weapons and Civilian Deaths
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
50 Years Later, a King’s Speech Has Lessons for a President
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
An Activist Hails Law Criminalizing Purchase of Sex in Ireland
 By Rachel Moran

Ear to the Ground
Steve Bannon Is Removed From the National Security Council
As Deportation Fears Rise, a Community in New Mexico Trains for Resistance
Socialist Lenin Moreno Wins Ecuadorean Presidential Election, Much to Julian Assange’s Relief
Archbishop José Gomez: We All Share Blame for America’s Broken Immigration System

A/V Booth
Robert Scheer: MLK Has Been Repackaged as an Innocuous, Benign Figure. He Wasn’t That at All (Audio)
About 5 Grounds to Impeach Trump (Video)

Animation
House Committee on Leakers (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Building the Wall’: Staging America’s Worst Immigration Nightmare
 By Jordan Riefe
Book Suggests That as a Result of Our Environmental Actions, We Are Contemplating Our Own Extinction
 By Kieran Cooke / Climate News Network
My Yevgeny Yevtushenko (1932-2017)
 By Grisha Freidin / The Noise of Time
Poems From the Pond
 By Lisa Pasold

Truthdig Bazaar
The Tyranny of Dead Ideas

The Tyranny of Dead Ideas

By Matt Miller
$16.50
The Orphan Master’s Son: A Novel

The Orphan Master’s Son: A Novel

By Adam Johnson

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
A/V Booth
Email this item Print this item

About 5 Grounds to Impeach Trump (Video)

Posted on Apr 6, 2017

By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org

By my count, there are now four grounds to impeach Donald Trump. The fifth appears to be on its way.

First, in taking the oath of office, a president promises to “faithfully execute the laws & the constitution.” That’s Article II Section 2. 

But Trump is unfaithfully executing his duties as president by accusing his predecessor, president Obama, of undertaking an illegal and impeachable act, with absolutely no evidence to support the accusation.

Second, Article I Section 9 of the Constitution forbids government officials from taking things of value from foreign governments. But Trump is making big money off his Trump International Hotel by steering foreign diplomatic delegations to it, and will make a bundle off China’s recent decision to grant his trademark applications for the Trump brand – decisions Chinese authorities arrived at directly because of decisions Trump has made as president.

Third: The 1st Amendment to the Constitution bars any law “respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” But Trump’s ban on travel into the United States from 6 muslim countries – which he initiated, advocated for, and oversees – violates that provision.

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Fourth: The 1st Amendment also bars “abridging the freedom of the press.” But Trump’s labeling the press “the enemy of the people,” and choosing who he invites to news conferences based on whether they’ve given him favorable coverage, violates this provision.

A fifth possible ground if the evidence is there: Article II Section 3 of the Constitution defines “treason against the United States” as “adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”

Evidence is mounting that Trump and his aides colluded with Russian operatives to win the 2016 presidential election.

Presidents can be impeached for what the Constitution calls “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The question is no longer whether there are grounds to impeach Trump. The practical question is whether there’s the political will.

As long as Republicans remain in the majority in the House, where a bill of impeachment originates, it’s unlikely. Another reason why it’s critically important to flip the House in 2018.


Lockerdome Below Article

Subscribe to the Truthdig YouTube channel:

Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 